WINNIPEG -- The University of Winnipeg has postponed its spring Convocation due to COVID-19.

The university confirmed the news in a statement on its website on Monday, saying the decision to hold off on the June event was done to ensure everyone’s wellbeing due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Our intention, circumstances permitting, is to hold these ceremonies in the fall,” the statement reads. “Every graduate deserves to attend their convocation.”

The university says the postponement will not impact the graduation for students. Students will still graduate in June, and diplomas will be mailed.

The University of Manitoba and Brandon University both previously announced they would be cancelling their spring convocations, and are also planning future ceremonies to recognize the students.