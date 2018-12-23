Featured
Vehicle crashes into police during chase
(File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 11:41AM CST
Winnipeg police say one of their vehicles crashed while chasing a suspect Saturday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of King Edward St. and Inkster Blvd.
Police say they were was pursuing a vehicle, believed to be involved in a firearms-related incident, when a vehicle turned in front of it.
Emergency lights and sirens were on at the time.
No injuries were reported.