Vehicles seen racing in East St. Paul prior to crash that hospitalized 5: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of an East St. Paul crash on Wednesday evening that sent five people to the hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Raleigh Street.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles – a grey Nissan pick-up truck and a grey Dodge Ram 1500 – driving erratically and at high rates of speed on Raleigh. Mounties allege the drivers may have been racing or chasing each other.

The vehicles crashed on Raleigh just south of Pritchard Farm Road.

The man driving the Nissan and the occupants of the Dodge Ram, which included three men and one woman, were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties note that several people witnessed this incident, and ask anyone with information or video to call 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No charges have been laid. Police continue to investigate.