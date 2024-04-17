Veteran skip Brad Jacobs announces departure from Team Carruthers

WINNIPEG -

Veteran skip Brad Jacobs is a free agent after announcing Wednesday that he is parting ways with Reid Carruthers and his Manitoba-based curling team.

Jacobs joined the team based near Winnipeg, which also includes second Derek Samagalski and lead Connor Njegovan, midway through the 2022-23 season replacement for former third Jason Gunnlaugson.

He became a permanent member of the team this season and took over as skip when he swapped roles with Carruthers in December.

"It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to part ways with Reid, Derek, Connor and (coach Rob Meakin)," Jacobs said in a statement on social media. "It is never easy nor enjoyable to make these tough decisions.

"They welcomed me with open arms, treated me like family, were incredible teammates and friends."

Team Carruthers appeared in February's Canadian men's championship in February after winning Manitoba's provincial playdown. The squad most recently finished 2-3 and out of the playoffs at last week's season-ending Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship.

"Brad was a huge part in our team's success. including representing Manitoba at the 2024 Brier, and we wish him all the best in the future," Team Carruthers said in a statement.

Jacobs won the 2013 Brier and 2014 Olympic men's curling gold medal with a team based out of his hometown of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., before stepping away from the sport in March 2020.

The move comes a day after another Brier champion, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, parted ways with his team after a two-year run.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.