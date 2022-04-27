'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
The rain and snow that walloped the city over the weekend brought as much as 70.5 millimetres of precipitation according to Environment and Climate Chance Canada – leading to flooded streets and basements in low-lying areas of the city.
"When it rains, the [sewer] system can get very full and even overwhelmed," said Chris Carroll, manager of wastewater services for the city's water and waste department.
When the sewer system hits capacity, Carroll said the city will divert the excess sewage flow into the city's river system. He said if the sewage is not released, it will potentially backup and flood people's homes.
Carroll said from late Saturday night through to Monday morning, the city made a planned release of 59.6 million litres of sewage into Winnipeg's rivers.
"We don't make these decisions lightly. We don't like when we have to do this," he said. "They're difficult decisions that we have to make between having the environment absorb some of the flow, compared to the public health and property damage that may occur if you get wastewater or dilute wastewater backing up into your home."
He said the size of this sewage release is unusual and was made to specifically protect the sewer capacity in the city's south end sewage treatment plant. Though it was a significant release, Carroll said it only represents about five per cent of the total 1,256 million litres of sewage that were pumped through Winnipeg's three sewage treatment facilities this weekend.
"We haven't received these sewer flows to the plants like this for the past 20 years that we've been monitoring the data. So it was quite a remarkable situation," he said.
Carroll said the city is currently working on a Combined Sewer Overflow Master Plan, which he said will prevent these kinds of situations from happening. (LINK: https://www.winnipeg.ca/waterandwaste/sewage/csoMasterPlan.stm" However, he said this is a generational plan that will take decades to complete.
"It's not something that can be done quickly, and it's not something that can be done inexpensively," he said. "Once those projects come on line, and we're incrementally improving them every year, the possibility of things like this happening goes down dramatically."
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Regina
-
Third Colorado low in as many weeks possible in southeast Sask.
Another Colorado low weather system is expected to bring even more precipitation to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan on Friday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
-
Man killed in three-vehicle collision south of Moose Jaw
A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask. has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Moose Jaw on April 23.
-
Southeast Sask. at risk of flooding: Water Security Agency
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Most Sask. docs plan to reduce clinical hours after 'strains' of COVID-19 pandemic: survey
Most Saskatchewan doctors who responded to a survey say their mental health has worsened.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
'Complete rubbish': Kenney denies early election speculation as NDP readies team
Premier Jason Kenney insisted Wednesday that Albertans will not be headed to the polls early, as Rachel Notley revealed that her NDP plans to have all its candidates ready by September.
-
Edmonton women's football team tackling obstacles on and off the field as play resumes
They play with the same passion – and aggression – but according to Edmonton's women's football team, the playing field is far from level when it comes to fundraising efforts.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
Ontario election will include easier mail-in balllots, more advance voting days
With voters heading to the polls in June for Ontario's first general election of the COVID-19 era, Elections Ontario says it is ready to hold a vote where everyone will feel safe to cast a ballot.
-
Toronto hate crime report finds Jews most targeted group, anti-Asian incidents on the rise
The number of hate crimes in Toronto reported to police rose again in 2021, a year that saw the Jewish community as the most targeted group and a significant increase in anti-Asian incidents.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power customer receives $1,018.32 bill after power disconnected, smart meter taken off home
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo region district school board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
Vancouver
-
Sewage-backup dispute won by property owner, strata ordered to pay more than $16,000
A B.C. property owner will be paid thousands of dollars by a strata corporation after he was charged plumbing fees and a deductible for a sewage backup in his kitchen sink.
-
Dramatic video shows 'takeover-style' robbery at Gucci store in downtown Vancouver
Police have released dramatic video of a "takeover-style" robbery committed at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Abbotsford hit-and-run, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a 38-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Forestry worker dies after worksite incident on Vancouver Island
A forestry worker has died following a workplace incident on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Man arrested after attempting to set fire to occupied boat: Victoria police
Victoria police say a man was arrested Wednesday morning after he poured gasoline on a boat that had two people aboard and "attempted to set it on fire."
-
Police called after dog attacks teen in Saanich, B.C.
Saanich police say a teenage boy was attacked by a dog on Tuesday morning.