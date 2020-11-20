WINNIPEG -- The family of a 40-year-old Winnipeg woman who has been missing for over a year is pleading for the public’s help to find her.

The family of Cynthia Parisian spoke at a news conference Friday morning at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters, as police released new surveillance video which they hope will assist with the case.

“She has a family that loves her and is missing her,” Parisian’s stepfather Ron said, while her mother Darlene stood beside him. “She also has a grandson she has never met yet.

“We believe someone has information on her disappearance. We just want some answers – anything at this point would help.”

Parisian, who was 38 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue on Feb 17, 2019. Parisian was seen wearing dark clothes and a pink toque.

During the news conference, police released a surveillance video which they believe shows Parisian entering a dark-coloured truck after leaving the Home Depot.

The video shows Parisian leaving the Home Depot and walking towards a truck that was seen circling the area. Police believe the truck may be an important detail in her disappearance.

“We’re at a point right now where we need the public’s help, and that is why we decided to release it at this point,” said Detective-Sgt. Andrea Scott with the missing persons unit. “We want to reach the public and see what information on this vehicle that they can provide to us.”

Scott said the truck was seen circling the parking lot for “a significant amount of time.”

“What we’re doing today is reaching out to potentially who was in that truck, did you pick Cynthia up? Did you offer her a ride? We would like to speak with you,” she said.

Parisian is approximately five-foot-three with a heavy build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Scott said they have followed up on tips, spoken with dozens of witnesses, and two detectives have been on the file for 20 months.

“We truly believe there is someone out there, or a group of people, that has information, and we need them to come forward now,” she said.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.