Western Manitoban says bridge falling apart while it awaits repairs

    Concerns are being raised about the safety of a highway bridge in western Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border.

    The bridge is on Highway 5, west of Roblin.

    Pictures shared with CTV News appear to show pieces of the bridge underneath the railing crumbling exposing rebar underneath.

    Tony Lachapelle crosses the bridge regularly and says he's been watching it fall apart for some time now.

    Lachapelle said he was fishing underneath the bridge recently when a piece broke off and nearly hit his boat.

    He described the side railings as being in very bad shape.

    The bricks supporting the railings on a bridge on Highway 5. Uploaded Aug. 12, 2024. (Tony Lachapelle)

    “In the condition these bricks are in right now, I have zero faith it would help anything if you hit them, if you go over, or whatever else,” Lachapelle said. “That being said, the concrete pillars underneath, there's only one pillar that seems to show some decay. So the pillars themselves look like they're solid, but there is still one that's starting to break up, break a little bit.”

    CTV News asked the province if it has checked the integrity of the bridge, and whether it has any plans to fix it.

    A provincial spokesperson responded, saying there is a rehab project planned for the bridge.

    “The project is in the preliminary design phase with an estimated total project cost of approximately $17.5 million,” they wrote. “Design work will help determine the timing for the construction phase of the project, which is currently scheduled to begin in summer 2026 and is anticipated to be completed in winter 2028. The department conducts regular inspections of this structure and will continue regular maintenance until the major rehabilitation works are completed.”

