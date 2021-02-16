WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's immunization super sites in Winnipeg and Brandon are closed until Thursday due to vaccine shortages – leading to more delays for those waiting to get the COVID-19 immunization.

In a vaccine update released on Tuesday, the province said those who had appointments to receive the vaccine during these dates have been contacted to reschedule their immunization. The province said they will still receive the shot within the recommended time frame.

The province said first-dose appointments are still available in Winnipeg and Brandon for eligible Manitobans.

PROVINCE EXPANDS ELIGIBILITY FOR VACCINES

The eligibility for those who can get the vaccine has expanded. The province said any person regardless of age who works in COVID-19 alternative isolation accommodations can get the shot.

The eligibility has also been expanded to include those who work in facilities that provide services insured by Manitoba Health and Seniors Care, including

primary care clinics (family physicians and/or nurse practitioners, for example, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960);

diagnostic laboratories (born on or before Dec. 31, 1960);

outpatient laboratories (born on or before Dec. 31, 1960);

outpatient surgical units (born on or before Dec. 31, 1960); and

specialty physician clinics, such as cardiology, gynecology and psychiatry (born on or before Dec. 31, 1960).

SHORTAGES CAUSE ISSUES WITH ROLLOUT IN THOMPSON

The shortage has also caused some issues with the vaccine rollout in the Northern Health Region. The province said it would not simultaneously operate the super site in Thompson and the Vaxport due to the vaccine shortages.

It said 1,000 eligible people from remote communities will be transported to the super site in Thompson to get the shot in March. The province said the plan is to operate both the super site in Thompson and the Vaxport when vaccine supplies improve.

"Until then, additional facility improvements are being made to Vaxport to support a better patient experience for individuals who fly or bus in for immunizations," the province said.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

MORE DOSES EXPECTED IN MANITOBA IN THE COMING WEEKS

The province said it has received a total of 69,600 doses of the vaccine so far – including 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 22,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of these doses, 56,044 doses have been administered, including 34,859 first doses and 21,185 second doses.

"More than two per cent of Manitobans have now received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine," the province said in the vaccine update, adding the province now is the second in Canada for the number of people to receive two doses of the vaccine.

The province said its Focused immunization teams (FITs) are expected to give the second dose to 3,600 residents of 49 personal care homes this week, with a goal of giving all care home residents a second dose by the end of the month.

"FITs will also begin immunizing residents of congregate living facilities in Winnipeg and Brandon later this week and further details will be provided in the coming days," the province said.

The province said it is expecting 15,210 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, with another 17,550 doses of Pfizer and 6,100 doses of Moderna expected next week. It said the current maximum capacity is 7,499 doses daily – the goal is to reach 20,000 daily doses by April 1.