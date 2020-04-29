WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced on Wednesday that Winnipeg Transit will now be providing all bus drivers and inspectors with reusable, washable masks to wear on their shifts.

It said it’s making these changes in order to ensure the health and safety of its workers.

“Transit operators and inspectors who work in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, will be provided masks from a Winnipeg-based apparel manufacturer for additional measure,” the City of Winnipeg said in a news release, noting that health officials have advised people to wear non-medical masks as an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The city highlighted the fact that hand washing and physical distancing are the best preventative techniques, but non-medical masks can keep people’s faces covered and prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.

“Anyone who chooses to wear a non-medical mask must wash their hands immediately before and after putting it on and taking it off, practice good hand hygiene while it’s on, ensure the mask fits well, and refrain from sharing it,” the city said..

Winnipeg Transit encourages passengers to practice physical distancing and only take the bus for essential trips. Riders are also encouraged to use transit during non-peak hours and exit the bus through the back door to prevent crowding.

Winnipeg Transit Plus contractors will also have access to these masks at cost.