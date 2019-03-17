Winnipeg's Ethiopian community gathered to pray for the 157 lives lost on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

18 Canadians, including 24-year-old Danielle Moore who lived in Winnipeg, died in the crash one week ago.

The plane went down just minutes after take-off, en route from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya.

On Sunday, worshippers at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church sang prayers about comforting family and friends of the dead and asking God for mercy so another tragedy doesn’t happen again.

"Even if they are not related by blood, they are all family. It's a very tragic accident so we want to be close to them, feel their pain," said church president Daniel Asrat.

Colby Deighton's was Moore’s partner. He attended the service with his mom, Lora Mesemen and some of Moore’s friends.

Moore was on her way to a United Nations environmental conference.

“I'm so proud of her. She was on her way to doing so many things,” said Deighton after the service.

"There has been an astounding amount of support from so many communities around the world.”

“Danielle was like a daughter to me,” said Meseman.

“Standing here, the prayers, even though I had no idea what they were staying, I could feel it. It was lovely. Really nice to be here.”

Yared Meshsha’s brother-in-law live in Ethiopia was a father of three and died on the fatal flight.

"We got heartbreaking news when we phoned back to our country. She [my sister] told me he was joking with his kids early in the morning, they had a good breakfast. She drove him to the international airport,” said Meshsha.

The victims of the disaster come from 35 different countries.

A loss felt all through the church Sunday and around the world.

"My heart has been melting ever since this happened. It's sad," said Mimi Tesema who attended the service.