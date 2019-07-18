Winnipeg city council is debating the sale of Portage Place Shopping Centre.

A deal is on the table to sell the mall, the land and parkade for nearly $70 million dollars to Starlight Investments.

The sale could see towers eventually built on the site, and a number of delegates are opposing the move.

Central Neighbourhoods director Mareike Brunelli says users of the mall have not had a chance to weigh in on the deal.

“There seems to be this understanding that North Portage and Downtown are places of business commerce and profit,” said Mareike.

“People live in this area, it is their community and we seem to be forgetting them.”

The province and the federal government also have to approve the deal.