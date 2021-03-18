WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg homeowner is fed up with her backyard flooding.

“My yard started flooding like it has never flooded before, even though we had a very light snowfall last winter,” said homeowner Susan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, who has lived in her home for 10 years, said each spring when the snow melts, her backyard gets some pooling water, but nothing of concern.

However, this year, not only did her backyard flood, but so did her basement.

“This was water from fence to fence. Crawling up to my house,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney believes the excess water stems from landscaping work done next door, which raised the neighbour’s yard.

Under the city’s liveability bylaw, it says, “Properties must be maintained so as to prevent water draining in a way that negatively affects buildings on the property or neighbouring properties or that creates hazardous conditions.”

Mulvaney said she was back and forth with the city over her concerns last summer and again when her yard started to flood this month.

The city said it’s not able to comment on specific files or complaints, but that “backyard drainage issues are very common and may be caused by a number of factors, especially during spring melt when snow volume and ground thaw can further complicate drainage management.”

The city went on to say, “If you have runoff from a neighbouring property, contact 311. The city may have a lot grading inspector contact you to discuss your concern, or if required, issue a bylaw violation notice for infractions of the lot grading bylaw.”

While the spring melt may be over soon, Mulvaney worries about what may happen to her property next spring.

“When we have a normal snow or a heavy snow, my basement’s going to flood like crazy,” she said.

“It’s going to go into the basement under the house, not just the addition, and my furnace is going to be in there, my hot water tank. I can’t store anything down there.”

Mulvaney said she found out yesterday another member of the city’s waste and water team is coming out to visit her property at the end of the month.