Winnipeg Jets to bring whiteout south to kick off next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
For the first time in more than 30 years , the Jets clinched their first playoff series after they beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 6:23PM CST
It has now been decided when the Winnipeg Jets will kick off round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Jets will bring the whiteout south Friday to start the series in Nashville at 7 p.m.
The Jets face the Nashville Predators, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche after six games.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Jets tamed the Minnesota Wild in five games.