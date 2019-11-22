WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s mayor is challenging the mayor of Hamilton to a friendly wager ahead of this weekend’s Grey Cup game.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman took to Twitter Friday to challenge Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenburger.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to battle in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday.

On Sunday, let's make these little Ticats go wee wee wee all the way home! I'm challenging Mayor @FredEisenberger. Losing Mayor posts opposing team logo for 1wk within 5mins of final & donates $100 to a city food bank. Go @Wpg_BlueBombers Go! #ForTheW #WeWantTheCup #oskiweewee pic.twitter.com/e2ppPLj6v1 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 22, 2019

According to Mayor Bowmans tweet, the losing mayor will have to post a photo with the opposing team’s logo within five minutes after the end of the game. The picture will have to stay up for at least a week.

The loser will also have to donate $100 to a city foodbank.

Mayor Bowman took to Twitter last week and made a similar wager with the Mayor of Saskatchewan ahead of the Western Final.

