Winnipeg mayor challenges mayor of Hamilton to friendly wager ahead of Grey Cup
(Source: Mayor Brian Bowman/Twitter)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 6:37PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s mayor is challenging the mayor of Hamilton to a friendly wager ahead of this weekend’s Grey Cup game.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman took to Twitter Friday to challenge Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenburger.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to battle in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday.
According to Mayor Bowmans tweet, the losing mayor will have to post a photo with the opposing team’s logo within five minutes after the end of the game. The picture will have to stay up for at least a week.
The loser will also have to donate $100 to a city foodbank.
Mayor Bowman took to Twitter last week and made a similar wager with the Mayor of Saskatchewan ahead of the Western Final.
