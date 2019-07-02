

CTV News Winnipeg





The first six months of 2019 were drier than any other first half of the year on record in Winnipeg, Environment and Climate Change Canada said Tuesday.

Environment Canada said in the first half of 2019, 91.1 mm of precipitation was recorded in Winnipeg.

The next driest first half of the year was 1900, with 106.5 mm, and 1961, with 114.4 mm.