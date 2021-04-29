WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested two more people in connection to a multi-provincial drug network that resulted in seizures of $11.5 million.

Back in February, police arrested 11 people in connection to Project Gold Dust.

Officers also seized 17 kilograms of cocaine, three ounces of ecstasy, 21 pounds of cannabis, as well as cash, Bitcoin, jewelry and other items.

Police also seized several vehicles and residential commercial properties.

Investigators have now arrested and charged Matthew William Liwanag, 25, and Jeremiah Bruce Alcera, 23.

They have both been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence - trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence - possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police also seized a 2015 Infinity Q50.

Both men were released and are scheduled for future court dates.

The charges against the men have not been proven in court.