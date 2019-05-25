Detectives with the Winnipeg Police Service are looking for information this weekend in two separate homicide investigations.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Greencrest Ave. in Fort Richmond at around 5:20 Friday night for what police will only describe as “suspicious circumstances.”

When they arrived, one man was found dead.

No further details have been provided.

Early Saturday morning officers responded to a report of an injured person at a home in the 400 block of Simcoe St. in the city’s West End where officers found a woman who had been stabbed.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

With these latest deaths, there have been 18 homicides in Winnipeg so far in 2019.

That’s four shy of the 22 homicides which happened in the city in all of 2018.

“So obviously that’s a significant change from what we’re seeing so far this year,” said Const. Jay Murray.

In 2011, Winnipeg saw a spike in homicides with 41.

“The nature of homicides is that they’re incredibly random and difficult to predict,” said Murray. “We don’t know what the future’s going to bring, what the end of year total’s going to be.”

“One homicide’s really too many. One homicide itself is really concerning.”

Anyone with information regarding either homicide investigation is asked to call members of the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).