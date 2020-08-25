WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in an investigation into a recent stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on August 6 in the 100 block of Keewatin Street. According to police, a man was stabbed while sitting outside of a hotel, and a suspect fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious condition.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police released surveillance photos showing a man investigators want to speak with. One photo shows the man riding on a city bus, while another shows a close up of a tattoo.

(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.