

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

Peter Wasyliw was last seen during the first week of October in the city’s West End.

He is described as five-foot-eleven, with an average build and brown hair. Police said he may have a dark beard.

The Winnipeg police are worried about Wasyliw’s well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.