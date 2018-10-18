Featured
Winnipeg police searching for missing 56-year-old man
He is described as five-foot-eleven, with an average build and brown hair. Police said he may have a dark beard. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 2:31PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.
Peter Wasyliw was last seen during the first week of October in the city’s West End.
The Winnipeg police are worried about Wasyliw’s well-being.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.