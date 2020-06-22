WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s downtown skywalk has officially reopened to the public.

The City of Winnipeg announced last Tuesday the skywalk will reopen as of 6 a.m. on June 22 after it closed to the public at the start of April as a public heath and safety precaution.

This reopening also includes Winnipeg Square and the underground Portage and Main concourse.

The skywalk and concourse will be open to the public from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week, but will be closed on weekends.

Winnipeggers are reminded to maintain physical distance while using these facilities.