A fundraiser to help maintain an iconic symbol in a Winnipeg neighbourhood has exceeded expectations.

In February, Charleswood Legion 100 began selling plaques for a memorial wall, which would be used to help preserve the Second World War-era Sherman tank that sits in front of the building.

Tom Crew, chairman of the Charleswood Legion, said they were hoping to sell 104 plaques for $125 each.

"We exceeded that in mid-April, so we extended it to 152, sold all those and we have a waiting list for a possible extension," he said.

When people purchased the plaque, they were able to honour a veteran who served in the Canadian military.

"There's a few from (the First World War), most are from (the Second World War) and then going through the Korean War," Crew said. "And there are some Afghanistan vets, but it's for anybody who served. And there are still some on the wall who are currently serving."

Crew said other legions are looking at doing similar fundraisers, and he thanked the people of Charleswood for their support.

-With files from CTV's Katherine Dow