Winnipeg Transit is marking the spring season by switching over to its spring schedule.

The changes are in effect as of Sunday.

The spring schedule is in effect for 15 routes across the City:

-20 Academy – Watt

-36 Northwest Super Express

-42 Plessis Express

-46 Transcona Express

-47 Transcona

-48 McMeans Express

-60 Pembina

-72

-74 Kenaston

-75 Crosstown East

-78 Waverley

-160 Pembina

-161 University Super Express

-162 Richmond Express

-163 Waverley Heights Express

Transit service is adjusted four times a year to match seasonal changes in ridership.

A full breakdown of the changes is available Winnipeg Transit’s website.