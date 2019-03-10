

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers are mourning Danielle Moore, one of 157 people killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash Sunday morning.

The young woman originally from the Toronto area, was one of 18 Canadians on board. She had been living in Winnipeg for at least a year.

Moore’s last tweet was about being en route to an environment event with the United Nations in Kenya.

“I can't wait to share what I'm learning along the way,” she wrote.

Nicole Roach is a project coordinator with Green Action Centre in Winnipeg. She knew Moore as a colleague and spent time with her socially.

“A fantastic role model and a huge loss,” said Roach in a phone call with CTV News Sunday night.

“Especially under the circumstances. What an amazing opportunity to go to the U.N. and for it to end up like this, it’s devastating.”

“She was always looking for opportunities to help.”

Roach said she ran an event last summer on social media and Moore won for a picture of her frosted eyelashes.

“She was really really special,” said Roach.

Colleague Serena Vandersteen has known Moore since November 2017. She said Moore worked full-time at Learning Code Canada in Winnipeg for close to a year.

“It's a huge shock,” said Vandersteen in an online message to CTV News Sunday.

“She was actually planning to move home to Ontario very soon,” she said.

Winnipeg Trails Association tweeted about Moore’s death Sunday night.

“Let these wise words ring out and know that Danielle spent her time learning, exploring, teaching, sharing. She spread joy and a passion for protecting and understanding this fragile planet. Her enthusiasm and love for life was contagious. Danielle, you’ll be deeply missed,” the tweet said.