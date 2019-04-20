Winnipeggers are coming together to take a stand against hate and show solidarity after a River Heights restaurant became the scene of a hate crime investigation.

An interfaith prayer vigil has been organized Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to take place at Westworth United Church.

It will mark one week since BerMax Caffé and Bistro on Corydon Avenue was severely vandalized and a woman working there was assaulted.

“We are witnessing are sharp and frightening increase in antisemitism worldwide. This shocking incident reflects the importance of us coming together as a city, a province, and a country to stand up against hate,” said Belle Jarniewski with the Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada in a press release Saturday.

“There is no room in our city of Winnipeg for hate, terror or violence directed against Jews or any other group of people. We will continue to build bridges of compassion and understanding,“ said Rev. Loraine MacKenzie Shepherd.

People of all faith communities within Winnipeg are invited to come together in prayerful support of the victims of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Prayers and remarks will be offered from different faith traditions for support of the Jewish community and for healing and compassion, the release said.

‘“We won’t stand for hate’: City councillor looking at ways to show solidarity

Meanwhile, city councillor John Orlikow who represents the area where the incident took place said a number of groups have reached out to him following the incident.

“All the emotion, frustration, disappointment, anger and sadness overwhelmed me a bit,” Orlikow said about when he learned of the act in a phone call with CTV News Saturday.

“But we have to move on, call to action, and see what we can do.”

Orlikow said B'nai Brith is among the groups that have reached out as well as a number of people in the community.

He said over the next week he will meet with people to find the best option for people to come together to show that they will not stand for this.

“It could be a vigil, it could be a number of things, help the community heal as well,” he said.

“We won’t stand for hate and anti-Semitism”.

Temple Shalom looking forward to seeing show of support

At nearby Temple Shalom on Grant Avenue a poster showing the image of a pig with a swastika was posted on the building last week.

Winnipeg police said it’s aware of the poster and looking to see if there is a connection with what happened at BerMax.

“Hard to know. Impossible to know who did it,” said Linda Freed, Temple Shalom president during a phone call with CTV News Saturday.

She said except for when people are coming and going, doors at the temple are locked.

Freed said she is looking forward to seeing what comes of Orlikow’s meetings.

“We have to stand together,” she said.

“What are the possibilities. We have to figure out what we can do … It’s terrible what happened to BerMax.”