WINNIPEG -- It didn't take long for a local bar to raise enough money to cover rent expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A GoFundMe page was set up for The Good Will Social Club with a goal of raising $45,000.

"The problem is, like with most small businesses right now, closing our doors means our income grinds to a halt, while our expenses do not. The big one being our rent," the page said.

"Everyone we know has been impacted by this shutdown. We’re not the only ones. We see our community struggling: our colleagues in the hospitality and entertainment industry are out of work; members of the music and performing arts communities have lost gigs for the foreseeable future. Knowing all this, it feels difficult reaching out to you."

Winnipeggers stepped up to the plate and showed their generosity. In less than 24 hours the bar reached its goal and as of Sunday afternoon more than $54,000 had been raised.

The bar had feared the possibility of being evicted and it said with the money raised it will cover half of its rent for April, May, and June. It is hoping the other half of the money will come from the federal government.

The bar said it is in the process of applying for the Canadian Emergency Business Account loan which will go towards utility bills. But it said it doesn't want to worry about whether or not the next bill can be paid.

"Our goal is to focus on helping reignite the Manitoba music and arts community once we can open again."

Over 1,000 people donated to the bar on the GoFundMe page.