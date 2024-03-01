Winter storm watch in effect for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a winter storm watch is in effect for much of southern Manitoba. Some areas could receive up to 40 centrimetres of snow, while the wind whips up to 80 km/h between Saturday and Monday.
“A low pressure system from Montana will bring snow beginning in the southwest section of Manitoba on Saturday afternoon,” ECCC said.
“Along with the snow, gusty winds will create blowing snow and reduced visibility. This area of snow and blowing snow will move northeast and cover much of the southern half of the province by Sunday morning.”
ECCC said snow is expected to rapidly accumulate on Sunday well into the evening, with possible “near-blizzard” conditions in the forecast. Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue through Monday.
“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Avoid travel if possible,” ECCC said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
U.S. President Joe Biden reflects on Mulroney's 'abiding love for Canada'
U.S. President Joe Biden has released a statement honouring the former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney who passed away on Thursday.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
Two Irish friends died of fentanyl poisoning in Florida. Authorities say the wrong one was cremated
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
Gaza doctor says gunfire accounted for 80% of the wounds at his hospital from aid convoy bloodshed
The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said Friday that more than 80 per cent had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there was heavy shooting by Israeli troops.
Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has now issued winter storm warnings for much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan. Upgraded from a watch earlier in the day.
-
'Slowly starving to death': Sask. woman waiting to see gastroenterologist says she can't eat
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
-
These are the curlers with Saskatchewan ties in this year's Brier
Team Saskatchewan might be the home team, but they’re not the only team with connections to the host province at this year’s Montana’s Brier.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
-
'A messy weekend': Sask. braces for 30 cm of snow in 48 hours
Environment Canada has triggered a storm alert, warning of blizzard conditions and reduced visibility.
-
Marine simulator provides year-round training in Saskatchewan
Amphibious Response Support Unit One, or ARSU1, based in Echo Valley has teamed up with a Newfoundland-based simulator company on an exciting new project.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Sault demonstrators demand action on doctor shortage
Local unions and those who recently lost their primary health-care provider gathered in front of Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano’s office Friday to protest the ongoing doctor shortage.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Edmonton
-
Here are the Edmonton schools Alberta is funding for construction, design
The Alberta government included 13 Edmonton school projects in its 2024 budget.
-
Alberta cracks down on new renewable energy projects and EV drivers
After the province announced it was lifting the moratorium on new renewable energy projects earlier this week, it brought in sweeping new changes to how any future projects could be built, including a 35 kilometre buffer zone.
-
Alberta man arrested in stolen $220,000 motorhome also accused of stealing fire truck
A 25-year old man was arrested by RCMP in Manville, Alta., this week in a stolen motorhome.
Toronto
-
Point of sale terminals like ATMs for criminals, Toronto deputy mayor says
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
-
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
-
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Calgary
-
Alberta cracks down on new renewable energy projects and EV drivers
After the province announced it was lifting the moratorium on new renewable energy projects earlier this week, it brought in sweeping new changes to how any future projects could be built, including a 35 kilometre buffer zone.
-
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
-
Woman, 26, killed in crash near Bowden, Alta.: RCMP
A woman was killed in a crash west of Bowden, Alta., on Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Brian Mulroney, the last conservative prime minister to taste major victory in Quebec
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
-
Minority groups in Quebec should be concerned after Bill 21 ruling, says anglo group
While some celebrated after Bill 21 was upheld on Thursday, the Quebec Court of Appeal decision sparked concern for minority groups in the province.
-
Quebec premier reassures Kahnawake, Chateauguay residents after creek-polluting oil spill
Quebec Premier François Legault sought to reassure the residents of Châteauguay and Kahnawake following a spill of petroleum products into a creek on the border of the city and the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community.
Ottawa
-
Tentative guilty plea deal reached in Eastway Tank explosion case
A tentative guilty plea deal has been reached in the Eastway Tank explosion case.
-
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended after 8 workers report feeling sick
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
-
Kingston, Ont. health unit warning public about drug poisoning, citing 50% increase since Feb. 24
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) is alerting the public, after they saw a 50 per cent increase in apparent drug poisonings.
Atlantic
-
City of Halifax disconnects power to the encampment at Grand Parade
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
-
P.E.I. looking to follow New Brunswick’s lead on bottle deposit bump
Prince Edward Island is looking to triple its refund for used bottles and double the deposit in an effort to keep more garbage out of ditches.
-
Sussex, N.B., residents frustrated over flooding
Many residents in Sussex, N.B., are grappling with flood damages.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re looking back at the history of CTV Kitchener this week. Stay tuned as we take a trip down memory lane!
-
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Latest costs for FIFA World Cup in Vancouver hidden by non-disclosure agreements
B.C.'s government is requiring stakeholders involved in the FIFA World Cup to sign non-disclosure agreements that keep them from discussing the potential cost of the event, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. offering bonuses of up to $30K to attract, retain nurses
The B.C. government is turning to a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – and to rural areas where it can be hard to attract health-care workers.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.
-
'How is this child protection?': Family of six-year-old B.C. boy seeks answers after death in foster care
The tragic death of a six-year-old boy on Vancouver Island is under review after his mom says he died less than a week into being placed in foster care without an explanation to her family.