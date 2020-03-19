WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) announced on March 18 that over 100 workers have been temporarily laid off due to the impacts of COVID-19.

According to a statement, 67 orchestra members, 30 administrative workers and 14 Sistema teachers are laid off, effective March 29.

"The orchestra business is a very fragile one, at the best of times," said Trudy Schroeder, executive director of the WSO, in a statement.

"This is an unprecedented situation and the decision was not an easy one, or taken lightly. What is certain though, is our priority to do whatever is needed to plan for a positive return to work for musicians and staff as soon as possible. These are our colleagues and friends. Our instinct is protect each other--- especially at a time like this."

The orchestra said the pandemic has made it impossible to hold concerts and events due to restrictions placed on gatherings.

It noted that along with previously cancelled WSO concerts, including Troupe Vertigo, the following events have also been impacted:

Maestro Heats up Inferno’s fundraising events on March 15 have been postponed until June 28;

Shostakovich’s Sixth Symphony on March 20 has been cancelled;

Tchaikovksy’s Violin Concerto on March 20 and 21 has been cancelled;

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert on April 4 and 5 has been postponed;

Crazy for You: in Concert from April 17 to 19 has been cancelled;

WSO Spring Gala on April 20th has been postponed.

The WSO said it’s in a “precarious situation” with the rest of the concerts in the 2019-20 season, including the Netherlands tour scheduled for May 2020.

"In this time of uncertainty, the WSO needs the support of our community more than ever. Each week we are unable to perform has a profound impact our ability to share great symphonic music," Schroeder said.