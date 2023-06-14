'You just don't want to risk it': Tips for keeping your pets cool in the summer heat
From UV shirts to plenty of water, animal advocates say there are many ways to keep your pets safe as the mercury climbs this summer.
Winnipeg Humane Society outreach facilitator Jamie Murphy says animals experience heat in different ways, and it’s important to understand how to adapt care to the changing conditions.
“It is a good thing to get your pets checked at the vet for any flea, tick, heartworm prevention as the weather changes,” Murphy told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg’s Ainsley McPhail in an interview.
“As well, it's really good with the heat waves we've been experiencing to keep in mind the hot weather when you are taking your dogs out for walks.”
Murphy also notes a dog with shorter hair doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll stay cooler in the heat. Conversely, longer coats are highly reflective of the sun and can help insulate pets.
“A lot of people want to shave their dogs for the summer, but a lot of dogs can actually get sunburned and have different struggles regulating their body temperature,” Murphy said, noting it’s best to bring your pet to a seasoned groomer.
Other tips for keeping your pets safe amid rising temperatures – keeping cold, fresh water on hand at all times, taking them for walks in the cooler morning hours, allowing them to walk on grass instead of the hot concrete, monitoring their water intake for signs of heat exhaustion, dressing them in a UV shirt when outside and never leaving them alone in cars.
“Even if the windows are cracked, even if you leave your AC on - cars can turn off midday with the heat that's going on, and you just don't want to risk it.”
- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail
