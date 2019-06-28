

Glenn Pismenny, CTV News Winnipeg





The parents of a teen who was killed in a home invasion during his senior year of high school were granted an honorary diploma in his memory Friday.

Jaime Adao Jr., 17, was killed during a violent home invasion on March 3, 2019. He died protecting is grandmother after a confrontation with an intruder that broke into her home, where Adao had been studying.

Two men have been charged.

The event Friday was emotional for his mother, Imelda Adao.

“I know you’re happy in heaven now, watching down on us,” she said, speaking to her son “Jimboy” through tears.

He was posthumously awarded the honourary diploma from Booth University College.

Marjory Kerr, president of Booth University College, presented the business administration diploma to Imelda and her husband Jaime Sr. at the family bakery their son was expected to one day take over.

It’s the first time the college has offered an honorary diploma.

“That does speak to the uniqueness of Jaime’s life and the circumstances that we’re honouring here today,” said Kerr.