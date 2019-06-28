'You're happy in heaven now': Parents of teen killed in home invasion accept honorary diploma
Glenn Pismenny, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 6:34PM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 6:36PM CST
The parents of a teen who was killed in a home invasion during his senior year of high school were granted an honorary diploma in his memory Friday.
Jaime Adao Jr., 17, was killed during a violent home invasion on March 3, 2019. He died protecting is grandmother after a confrontation with an intruder that broke into her home, where Adao had been studying.
The event Friday was emotional for his mother, Imelda Adao.
“I know you’re happy in heaven now, watching down on us,” she said, speaking to her son “Jimboy” through tears.
He was posthumously awarded the honourary diploma from Booth University College.
Marjory Kerr, president of Booth University College, presented the business administration diploma to Imelda and her husband Jaime Sr. at the family bakery their son was expected to one day take over.
It’s the first time the college has offered an honorary diploma.
“That does speak to the uniqueness of Jaime’s life and the circumstances that we’re honouring here today,” said Kerr.