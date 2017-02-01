Manitoba leaders welcomed 25 new Canadians, who took the oath of office at the Legislative Building on Wednesday.

The new Canadians come from 11 countries.

"We appreciate you coming here and choosing this country and we know you will make it a better place," Premier Brian Pallister said.

Citizenship Ceremony Presiding Officer Dwight MacAulay said becoming Canadian is about more than holding a passport. He said becoming Canadian means joining one of the biggest, freest, richest countries in the world.

MacAulay encouraged the new citizens to share their culture with others in their communities.

Every year about 10,000 immigrants become Canadian citizens in Manitoba.

Manitoba is made up of more than 250 ethnocultural groups and 64 First Nations.