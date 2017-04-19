The next chair of the Winnipeg Police Board is not a city councillor.

Mayor Brian Bowman is recommending business mogul and lawyer David Asper to head the board.

That leaves Ross Eadie as the lone councillor on the committee.

Asper replaces Coun. Jeff Browaty, who resigned after the board called for his departure. Browaty got in hot water for criticizing a plan for all city workers to receive cultural sensitivity training.

Asper successfully represented David Milgaard in one of the most high-profile wrongful conviction cases in Canadian history. He has also been involved in various media, pharmacy, and real estate businesses, and founded the David Asper Centre for Constitutional Rights at the University of Toronto.

Bowman also named Canadian Footwear owner Brian Scharfstein as a new member, replacing Derek Johannson, who resigned in March.

If approved, Asper and Scharfstein’s appointments will take effect immediately and their terms will go until December 31, 2018.

With files from Cameron MacLean