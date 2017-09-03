Tenants in an Osborne Village highrise building are dealing with a big mess this weekend, and some people won’t be going back home until Tuesday.

The trouble started at 7 Evergreen Place Saturday around 5:30 p.m. when a fire broke out on the 20th floor.

Fire fighters put out the blaze, but while they were still on site a pipe burst on the seventh floor.

The City of Winnipeg said Sunday a maintenance man was trying to fix a pipe connection when it malfunctioned and released a large flow of water.

The city said the two emergancies are not related.

Sunday afternoon water still dripped from the ceiling in the lobby.

Evergreen Towers building managers tell CTV News water spilled out onto another five floors from the seventh to the second floor.

The managers say up to 40 units are affected, and some are too wet for people to stay at home.

"We step inside the foyer and everything is flooded. We were walking up the stairs and it’s water and water and water, we didn't take our stuff with us, and we're like, oh my God, what are we coming home to," said Josie Bolianatz who lives on fifth floor.

Bolianatz considers herself one of the lucky ones because water only managed to seep into the entrance way of her apartment.

Clean-up crews in the building are ripping out carpets, repairing walls, and trying to prevent mould from growing.

Fallout from the incidents has elevated the seriousness of the situation for another tenant Norm Lyons.

Sunday the elevator in the building was out of order.

Saturday evening Lyons was at formal dinner during the emergency, and wasn't able to go home or change his clothes.

He’s back to climb 18 floors up to his place to get clothes, supplies and medication for his wife who can't walk up to their apartment herself.

"Oh not a chance, not a chance,” said Lyons. “She has trouble walking and trouble breathing, so it's just a no go for her."

The couple is staying in a hotel until Tuesday.

It’s not clear when the clean-up will be complete or when tenants can return to their home.

Fire fighters said Saturday evening no one was home in the 20th floor unit when the fire broke out.

They said there is about $70,000 worth of smoke damage on four of the upper floors.

The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assessed one patient when the first alarm went off, and didn't take anyone to hospital.