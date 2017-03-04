

CTV Winnipeg





An organization helping asylum seekers in Winnipeg says it needs more money to keep up with demand.

"We have to have a sustained program to last out for the next year. So, we have a gap of funding and that's why we're having this launch today," said Bruce White, a board member of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

Welcome Place launched a fundraising campaign called Open Your Hearts on Saturday. They've helped process more than 160 refugee claimants since January. That's a dramatic increase from last year.

On Saturday, Manitoba RCMP said 183 people had been intercepted near the Emerson border crossing since Jan. 1, 2017. Between Tuesday and Friday, the Manitoba RCMP intercepted 40 people illegally crossing the border.

Welcome Place forecasts more than 1,000 asylum seekers will arrive this year.

“The ones who have come through our doors, one woman who was eight months pregnant. We have one unaccompanied minor who is now with Child and Family Services," said executive director Rita Chahal.

“There's a variety of costs that come into play here, so what we need to maintain this program is a $300,000 plea to the community."

Welcome Place says it needs half-a-million dollars to manage the demand.

The province, Winnipeg Foundation, and donors have already pitched in $200,000.

Earlier this week, the United Way of Winnipeg launched a website to collect donations for refugees, helprefugees.ca. In addition to monetary donations, people can donate specific goods like bus tickets, hygiene products and home starter kits.