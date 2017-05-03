

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has narrowed down nearly 1,000 public photo submissions to create an exhibition celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The museum said 70 photographs have been chosen by a jury for the exhibit called Points of View. It will open a week before Canada Day and run until Feb. 4.

CMHR issued an open call for photos in September for crowd-themes in four categories – freedom of expression, inclusion and diversity, reconciliation, and human rights, and the environment.

The jury also chose best submissions in each of the categories, best image by a youth and best overall photograph.

Museum visitors will also get a chance to cast their own votes for a People’s Choice award to be announced in January 2018.

The photos selected for the exhibit can be viewed here.