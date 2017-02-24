Some city councillors want a heads up before cable companies and Manitoba Hydro block off roads.

The Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan Committee wants utilities to provide notice of five business days before work can begin.

A motion also asked that timelines on construction be made public, as well as contact information for the project’s manager.

The committee said companies like Manitoba Hydro, Shaw and MTS are allowed to barricade off streets without warning, and that can impact parking and local businesses.