

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers who have been busy doing yard work can now easily get rid of yard waste.

The curbside collection program for those in area “A” begins Mon., Apr. 17. For those in area “B,” collection gets underway Mon., Apr. 24.



Yard waste will be collected once every two weeks on the same day as your regular garbage and recycling pickup until November.

In order for your yard waste to be composted properly, it must be disposed of properly. Make sure it is at your curb either in a reusable container with no lid, a cardboard box in good condition, or paper waste bags. Any yard waste in plastic bags will not be composted.

Residents can also drop off yard waste for free at the Brady or Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots.

More information on collection can be found here.

