Fire destroys Providence University College dorm
The school, which is in Otterburne, Man., is about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg. (John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 6:04PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 8:33PM CST
A dorm at Providence University College has been destroyed after a fire ripped through the building Thursday evening.
The St. Pierre Fire Department said there were no injuries as a result.
It said the building was under construction.
RCMP said the dorm is only housing one student, but that person is currently out of the province.
Police also said foul play is not suspected.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner is conducting an examination of the scene.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
“We are thankful that no one was hurt as a result of the fire, and we welcome the prayers of our friends and supporters as we determine what our next steps will be,” said Providence University College in a statement.
The school, which is in Otterburne, Man., is about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
