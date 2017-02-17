Residents of Kenora, Ont. will honour a man they call a local legend who became well known for his trademark salute at Winnipeg Jets games.

Len "Kroppy" Kropioski died in September 2016 at the age of 98.

A pond hockey tournament being held this weekend in Kenora has been named the Kroppy Cup to honour the longtime resident.

Kroppy was a Second World War veteran and a fan favourite at Winnipeg Jets games. The Kenora resident was often spotlighted on the Jumbotron during O Canada, where he would give the team his trademark salute.

Kroppy's granddaughter Kim Innard said the family is honoured organizers chose to name the tournament after him.

"He would've loved to be there," Innard said.

Kroppy Cup Coordinator Dean Caron said members of the organizing committee decided naming the tournament after Kroppy was the perfect way to honour him.

"It's a great decision," said Caron. "It's a truly fitting gesture for a guy who was a fantastic person in our community."

Kroppy's salute at Winnipeg Jets games isn't the only thing he's known for. Kroppy was heavily involved in the community through his love for sports. He sponsored and volunteered with several Kenora sports teams and mentored athletes throughout the years.

"He's a true Kenora legend," said Caron. "We were really lucky to have him."

The one-day tournament set for Feb.18th will wrap up with Kroppy's friends and family presenting the championship trophy to the winning team.

There are 12 teams taking part in three different divisions.