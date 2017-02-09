Dozens of kids at a St. James area daycare may have been exposed to Tuberculosis disease.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent a letter Feb. 8 to parents of kids attending the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg St. James Child Care Centre. It recommended all kids have a TB assessment because of possible exposure.

However, the WRHA stressed the risk of infection is very low.

“TB is an infection that is passed from person to person through the air. It is usually not very contagious,” the letter said.

“People need to spend a long period of time close to a person with infectious TB disease to become infected.”

Public health nurses specializing in the disease will assess kids in the coming days using a tuberculin skin test and a referral for a chest X-ray.

It is not known who the infected person at the daycare was.

