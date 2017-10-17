Work schedules for more than a 1000 nurses are changing at St. Boniface Hospital.

The moves are part of the province's ongoing consolidation of health services across Winnipeg.

Rotations and shifts are being altered for 1000 nurses at the hospital and 50 nurses will be recruited to work on site.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the changes are needed to better staff the surgical unit, make senior nurses available at all hours and cut down on sick time and OT.

"It's really about trying to create a very good rotation that meets the needs of the patient, supports the work life balance," said Krista Williams, WRHA chief health operations officer.

But the Manitoba Nurses Union calls the changes disruptive.

“We're reorganizing to consolidate care and again it's not proven to us that this is going to make any difference at the end of the day,” said Sandi Mowat, MNU president.

The WRHA says 250 support staff positions, including health care aides, will also be impacted at Health Sciences Centre.

The health authority also released the clinical criteria for outpatient occupational and physiotherapy services at HSC, after backtracking from a plan to make patients use private clinics, possibly costing those without insurance to pay out of pocket.

Criteria for Outpatient PHYSIOTHERAPY Service

Tendon transfers, repairs or reconstructions

Ligament transfers, repairs or reconstructions

Polytrauma or multiple fractures

Periarticular fractures

Joint dislocations with labral repair or stabilization

Joint capsule adhesion release

Manipulation/lysis of adhesions

Nerve repairs or transfers

Peripheral motor nerve deficits

Brachial plexus reconstructions

Complex spinal surgeries

Dupuytren’s contracture release

Complex regional pain syndrome

Hand or wrist joint arthroplasty

Elbow joint arthroplasty

Complex total joint revision

Post-operative complications such as non-union

Criteria for Outpatient OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY Service