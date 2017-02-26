Featured
Police speak to person of interest in St. Vital mall incident
A small group of teenage girls were shopping inside a St. Vital mall when they noticed a man they didn’t know following them. (Photo: Jon Hendricks/CTV Winnipeg)
Winnipeg police have identified a person of interest in a disturbing incident at St. Vital Centre.
On Saturday, Winnipeg Police Service released security camera footage of a person of interest after someone followed a group of teenage girls through the mall on Feb. 19.
At one point, the man got close enough to one of the girls that he managed to get some unknown substance on her clothing, said police.
Police have said they have reason to think the substance might be bodily fluid. The sex crimes unit is investigating.
With help from members of the public, police said they were able to positively identify the person of interest. Investigators have spoken to the man and he has cooperated, WPS said in a news release.
Police haven’t released the name of the man. No charges have been laid.
Investigators waiting on results from DNA tests on an unknown substance left on one of the girls’ clothing before they consider laying any charges.
