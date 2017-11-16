

Investigators have issued photos of a truck they said is similar to one a missing woman was seen getting into the night of her disappearance.

Amber Guiboche has been missing since Nov. 10, 2010.

Police with Project Devote, a joint Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP task force dedicated to cases of missing and murdered people who have a history of exploitation, said the night Guiboche was last seen, she was spotted getting into a man’s burgundy pickup truck at the corner of Isabel Street and William Avenue.

They are looking for a mid-90s burgundy Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and short box with a 4x4 decal toward the rear of the box. The vehicle had the outline of the word “Chevrolet” across its tailgate and was last seen travelling south on Isabel Street.

They released stock photos of a similar truck, and ask anyone with information call the Project Devote Tipline at 1-888-673-3316 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.