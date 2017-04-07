

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the airstrikes in Syria and that Canada was briefed in advance about the impending attack.

Trudeau disclosed the discussions during a statement today in the House of Commons.

Trudeau is now holding the Syrian government responsible for using chemical weapons against its own people, saying Canada fully supports the United States' retaliatory missile strike.

The strike appears to have prompted an abrupt change in Trudeau's position; on Thursday, he stopped short of directly blaming Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government.

In an earlier statement, he said Canada supports what he called the "limited and focused action" by the U.S. in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack.

The prime minister also denounced Assad's use of chemical weapons, saying "the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored."