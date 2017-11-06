Featured
Waverley underpass could cost tens of millions less than projected: report
The report says the surplus is due to favourable pricing and work being done on schedule. (File image of rail crossing at Waverley Street)
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 11:22AM CST
The Waverley underpass could come in well under budget.
A report to Winnipeg’s finance committee says the $156 million dollar price tag could drop by $35 million dollars.
The report says the surplus is due to favourable pricing and work being done on schedule.
“The above projection is based on the fact that a majority of the work has been contracted with favorable pricing. In addition a number of risk factors have been reduced including delay risks surround(ing) the road/rail detours implementation as well as completion of a number of utility relocations.”
But city officials are recommending the budget not be changed as there are ongoing issues with subsurface soil and groundwater conditions that could require contingency funding.