WINNIPEG -- The RCMP has arrested a number of suspects, including a 14-year-old boy, after businesses in Flin Flon and Steinbach were robbed at knifepoint.

The first incident happened on March 6, around 10:15 p.m. at a business on Third Avenue in Flin Flon, Man. RCMP said two suspects entered the business and grabbed several items. The suspects allegedly threatened employees with a knife before running away, RCMP said.

RCMP said, with the public's assistance, two suspects were arrested without incident.

Sky Colomb, 23 and Rocky Bighetty, 18, from Flin Flon are facing charges of robbery, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with conditions.

They were remanded in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.

TEEN ARRESTED AFTER ROBBERY IN STEINBACH

The second incident happened in Steinbach on March 8 around 11 p.m. at a business on Brandt Street.

RCMP said a suspect walked into a store, threatened employees with a knife and demanded money. RCMP said the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Using video, officers identified the suspect and an investigation led to a home in Steinbach. RCMP said when officers arrived, a suspect tried to escape on foot.

He was arrested a short distance away.

A 14-year-old boy from Steinbach is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

RCMP said he was remanded in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP continues to investigate.