WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old from Winnipeg is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in relation to a homicide on Selkirk Avenue in May, Winnipeg Police say.

On Thursday, Winnipeg Police said the warrant was issued for Brennan Bruce MacDonald. He is described as being six feet tall and weighing 133 lbs with a thin build.

Police said homicide investigators obtained a court order authorizing the publication of MacDonald's identity.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.

Police say the public is warned not to approach MacDonald. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information that may help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at (204) 986 – 6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786 –8477.

This comes after a man was fatally shot in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue on May 21.

Police said the victim, 23-year-old Nairne Marshall James Chapais, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. Police have said his death was premeditated and gang-related.

Police have charged Tyler Ryan Kenneth, 21, and Clarence Raymon Scott, 30, with multiple offences including first-degree murder. None of the charges have been proven in court.