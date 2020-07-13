WINNIPEG -- Powerview RCMP are investigating after a man drowned near the Great Falls Dam on Sunday.

RCMP were called to a quarry near the dam on July 12, at approximately 3:05 p.m.

Officers said a man was with his friends when he jumped into the water. He began to struggle to swim. His friends tried to help, but he went under the water and didn't come up.

RCMP said he was pulled from the water by some bystanders and CPR was started.

The 21-year-old, who is from the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Great Falls Dam is located roughly 130 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.