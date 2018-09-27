Morden police chief Brad Neduzak said most of the problems are related to the growing meth crisis.

He said in several cases, the crimes are being committed by people who don’t live in the community.

“It has been on the rise,” said Neduzak. “We have individuals coming in from other communities and cities in stolen vehicles to commit these sort of crimes.”

“In the last 6 to 8 months we've had several arrests related to meth use, meth use and possession for the purpose of trafficking meth."

Morden Police said on September 18 around 5 p.m., Olympic Source For Sports staff observed a suspect leaving the store with unpaid merchandise. When a worker confronted the woman she pulled out a knife and threatened the worker.

The woman was located by officers and arrested within an hour.

Police said a backpack the woman had contained two ziplock bags of methamphetamine, a replica handgun, break-in tools, women’s clothing with tags from Olympic Source for Sports as well as a bag containing an unknown white powder.

27-year-old Erika Dawn Marie Fiddler of Winnipeg has been charged with robbery, as well as possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Liquor Mart thefts also a concern in Morden

Earlier this month in an unrelated incident, Neduzak said two men and two men walked into the Morden Liquor Mart and walked out without paying for numerous bottles of alcohol.

He said the group was observed getting into a vehicle and that officers pursued the vehicle but eventually had to stop the chase.

“It was decided to end the pursuit,” said Neduzak. “Just due to safety reasons.”

The vehicle observed was registered to an owner from Winnipeg.

The suspects were captured on Liquor Mart surveillance cameras but have yet to be identified. Neduzak said officers are trying to determine if the group may be connected to other Liquor Mart thefts.

Police don’t believe the Liquor Mart theft is related to meth.