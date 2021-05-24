WINNIPEG -- Students in Dauphin will soon be switching to remote learning.

The Mountain View School Division announced the news on its website saying students will start learning from home on May 26.

"Due to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the Dauphin and surrounding area, Manitoba Public Health has advised that Mountain View School Division transition all schools in the City of Dauphin to full remote learning for a two-week period," the statement says.

All schools will be on remote learning until June 9.

The school division added that MacKenzie, Whitmore, and Henderson schools will extend their remote learning until June 9.

Dozens of schools have already switched to remote learning including in Winnipeg and Brandon.

On Sunday, the province had 461 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 of them were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.