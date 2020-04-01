WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba farmer decided to bring a bit of her farm and some smiles to those stuck inside.

Ann Patman, the owner of 313 Farms took a trip into Dugald, Man. and brought along Coleman – her five-year-old alpaca.

Ann and her alpacas have been going from town to town to greet people stuck.

"We like making people feel good. We usually have a lot of visitors at our place, and since they aren’t able to come out, we thought we would come to them," Patman said.

Patman and Coleman's next stops are in Beausejour, East St. Paul and Lorette. Patman said the pair plans to keep on touring till the end of the pandemic.

"We can’t go to them, but if we can get close to them here – it makes it easier to endure all of this staying at home," said May Schertow, a resident of Dugald.